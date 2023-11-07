Frontera Beer Garden hosting health and wellness event, “Mercado Saludable”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re looking to get into a better lifestyle, Frontera Beer Garden is hosting “Mercado Saludable”, or a health market, this Saturday, November 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will be filled with food, drinks, and live music.

Health vendors and other goods will be available as well.

Valeria Gonzalez and Belinda Flores, Mercado Saludable organizers, helped explain the vision and purpose of this weekend’s event.

