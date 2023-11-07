Laredo mayor meets with south Texas mayors to collaborate on regional issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South Texas border mayors met with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to give an update relating to border security.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino participated in speaking about resources to ensure border security.

Thousands of migrants continue to come into the United States through train, cars, and walking--among many other ways.

That is happening while local, state, and federal partners continue to work together during the ongoing crossings.

According to recent Border Patrol figures, over 550,000 people have come into the country illegally during the 2022 fiscal year. Those numbers doubling this fiscal year.

On Monday, the “South Texas Alliance of Cities” met in San Antonio.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino was among the many border town mayors who attended.

The leaders met with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about ensuring border security and having the proper resources.

Mayor Dr. Trevino told us, “One of them is the presence of border security. A lot of agencies are present here, but it also has to do with binational relationships, the sharing of information with our sister city. This keeps the situation very well controlled.”

The mayor also added, “The discussion there unified our ideas. Including that we have to be united instead of acting as individual cities. I take this as a very good step to handle the situation to not only be politically correct, but also in obtaining funds.”

Mayor Trevino also shared his border security plan described as “The Laredo Formula”.

He says Laredo is the number one port of entry with no border wall, and he also added that Laredo is also leading in the lowest number of illegal crossings in the country.

Laredo can process anywhere from 600 to 800 people per day, according to the mayor.

Trevino says he will continue to help get funds for non-governmental organizations, or NGO’s, like Catholic Charities and the Holdings Institute since these groups are the ones who take in many migrants once they have been processed by the government.

Aside from immigration, members of the South Texas Alliance of Cities also discussed economic development, workforce training, housing affordability, and environmental projects.

