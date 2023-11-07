Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for driving while intoxicated

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the Border Patrol agency finds himself in trouble with the law once again.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Fransisco Javier Romero III.

On Nov. 4 at around 3 a.m., officers pulled over a 2020 jeep gladiator for a traffic violation.

Romero was off duty during the time of his arrest.

This is the second time Romero has been arrested for this offense.

Border Patrol released a statement on Romero’s arrest saying:

On Nov.4, 2023, an employee assigned to the Laredo Sector was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. The incident is under investigation by the Laredo Police Department and under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. An arrest is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

