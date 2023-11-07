Shop Local
Power issues reported all across Laredo area

Power outage
Power outage(KCRG)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Intermittent power activity has been reported across the Laredo area.

Many households throughout Laredo experienced lights flickering.

According to the AEP website, six outage cases have been reported with roughly 30 residents without power power completely.

No word on what caused these issues at the moment but AEP is currently working on restoring power to the affected areas.

Due to these power issues, programming will be affected, KGNS News at Ten and Telemundo Laredo will not air at ten. We will have all of the latest developments online.

