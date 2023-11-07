Tractor trailer rollover reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover is reported at a busy Laredo intersection Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer rolled over on its side near Loop 20 and the Frontage Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

Laredo Police are in the area directing traffic.

No injuries were reported.

