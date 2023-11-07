Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tractor trailer rollover reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover is reported at a busy Laredo intersection Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer rolled over on its side near Loop 20 and the Frontage Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

Laredo Police are in the area directing traffic.

No injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power issues reported all across Laredo area
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Image shows an ambulance.
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Laredo
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Border Patrol unit causes power outage
Border Patrol unit sparks power outage and brush fire in Laredo, agency says

Latest News

Holiday Market by Sister Cities details announced
City of Laredo announces third annual Holiday Market by Sister Cities
Holiday Market by Sister Cities details announced
Holiday Market details announced by Laredo city officials
4th Grade Teacher Adriana San Miguel named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Trautmann Elementary Teacher receives KGNS TOTM
Water service disruption following main break in central Laredo
South Texas Alliance of Cities meet, Laredo mayor among those in attendance
Laredo mayor meets with south Texas mayors to collaborate on regional issues