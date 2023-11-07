Shop Local
Warm, Cooler and Wet Beginning Thursday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the desert southwest raised temperatures to 90F in portions of western Texas today, and will bring higher temperatures to our area during Tuesday and especially Wednesday when we will likely reach 90F. A cooler airmass from the northern Rockies and Canada will move south, reaching our area Thursday night. Moist southerly winds will flow above the arriving north wind below, resulting in a wet and cooler combination Thursday night on through the weekend.

