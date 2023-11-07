Shop Local
Water service disruption following main break in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reporting that a crew has been dispatched to address a water main break at the intersection of Lyon Street and Seymour Avenue, leading to low water pressure and potential water service interruptions for residents in the affected areas.

The City of Laredo has revealed that the water main break was caused by a contractor-related incident. City officials confirmed that a contractor struck the water main, triggering the disruption.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 7, after 10:30 a.m., near the Bartlett Booster Station at 2600 N. Bartlett Avenue. City officials have confirmed that the affected areas include the surrounding neighborhoods.

As of now, the city has not provided a specific timeframe for when water service will be fully restored. Residents in the impacted areas should take precautions and plan accordingly until the situation is resolved.

