Water line break prompts dismissal of two Laredo schools

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A water line break in central Laredo has prompted the dismissal of two Laredo ISD schools.

According to a statement from LISD, a water line break near Meadow has caused low water pressure which has resulted in the dismissal of Nixon High School as well as Trevino Magnet School.

The City of Laredo is currently working on fixing the waterline.

The school district is asking parents to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Cafeterias will ensure that students receive their meals prior to leaving campuses.

LISD Transportation Department has made arrangements for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Nixon High and Trevino Magnet School will resume on Wednesday, November 8, at their regularly scheduled time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.