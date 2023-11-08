Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

4th Grade Teacher Adriana San Miguel named KGNS Teacher of the Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One teacher found her classroom interrupted for a good reason and a special reward.

Adriana San Miguel, a 4th-grade teacher at Trautmann Elementary, was surprised by the teacher of the month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

The 4th grade teacher received countless nominations.

Among them, one nomination didn’t call just call her a role model but a role teacher.

San Miguel credits her love of teaching with a gift she received from her parents that started a life-long love.

She told us, “I’ve just always--since I’ve been a little girl--my parents gave me a chalkboard when I was about 8 or 9 as a Christmas gift and it was my favorite gift and I just took off from there. I just always loved to work with children.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power issues reported all across Laredo area
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Image shows an ambulance.
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Laredo
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Border Patrol unit causes power outage
Border Patrol unit sparks power outage and brush fire in Laredo, agency says

Latest News

4th Grade Teacher Adriana San Miguel named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Trautmann Elementary Teacher receives KGNS TOTM
6a newscast recording
Jorge Flores named Teacher of the Month
Jorge Flores named Teacher of the Month
Jorge Flores named Teacher of the Month
United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’
United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’