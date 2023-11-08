4th Grade Teacher Adriana San Miguel named KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One teacher found her classroom interrupted for a good reason and a special reward.

Adriana San Miguel, a 4th-grade teacher at Trautmann Elementary, was surprised by the teacher of the month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

The 4th grade teacher received countless nominations.

Among them, one nomination didn’t call just call her a role model but a role teacher.

San Miguel credits her love of teaching with a gift she received from her parents that started a life-long love.

She told us, “I’ve just always--since I’ve been a little girl--my parents gave me a chalkboard when I was about 8 or 9 as a Christmas gift and it was my favorite gift and I just took off from there. I just always loved to work with children.”

