Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A nine-month-old baby is safe and sound thanks to the quick actions of law enforcement and a Laredo educator.

The incident started with a domestic dispute that was reported early Wednesday morning near Pawnee Court.

Laredo Police say a man identified as Juan Homero Lopez, 28 allegedly assaulted his spouse during that dispute.

After the confrontation between the couple, Lopez allegedly dropped off the kids at a family member’s home on Bustamante.

While Lopez was dropping off the kids, he left nine-month old Delilah Lopez in the blue Volkswagen Tiguan while it was running.

At that point, an unidentified woman then got into the vehicle and drove off with Delilah inside the vehicle.

Laredo Police immediately sent out an Amber Alert with the photo of Delilah as well as a picture of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

This information eventually made its way to Mary Cavazos, who was on her way to work at Santa Maria Elementary School at the time.

“Even though I was in a hurry I kind of like glanced over and noticed that vehicle and the Amber Alert really helped and the picture that my friend Ruben posted made that connection for me,” said Cavazos. “It’s super important that people pay attention to the Amber Alert that they read them fully and they observe what’s going around you or what you see around you. I’m glad that baby is ok.”

Lopez was charged with assault; meanwhile, Rebeca Marin, 32, was charged with endangerment of a child and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say Marin just so happened to be walking by and noticed the car running.

Officers believe she was unaware that a child was in the vehicle at the time.

