Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is searching for Delilah Lopez, a 9-month-old.

The unknown suspect is driving a blue, 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Texas temporary license plate number 3970S52.

The suspect was last seen at 1500 block of Bustamante in Laredo, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.