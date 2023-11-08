Bethany House breaks ground on new resource center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A groundbreaking being celebrated today is welcoming the future of one local nonprofit’s outreach efforts.

Bethany House unveiled the start of its new courtyard and resource center.

Officials say that the new center will not only increase capacity, but will give the ability to meet the needs of the existing homeless population through delivering services that address the root causes of homelessness.

A timetable for the project anticipates opening the center’s doors sooner than later.

Bethany House Director of Development Monica Bautista says, “Construction will be done in two phases. Part one is the remodeling of part of our location which will be the facility for the resource center, the offices for these agencies. That should be done by Spring 2024, but the completion for the whole complex will be done by Fall 2024.”

The new facility will also be able to double its emergency capacity to 56 beds.

