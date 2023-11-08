City of Laredo announces third annual Holiday Market by Sister Cities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which is why the city is hosting an annual event where shoppers can purchase some one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas and the holiday season.

On Tuesday morning, the city of Laredo officially announced its 3rd Annual Holiday Market by Sister Cities, which is set to take place at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Much like the Sister Cities Festival, more than 80 vendors from Mexico and Latin America will showcase traditional food, clothing, jewelry as well as home décor.

Dr. Marcela Uribe, one of the organizers of the event, says community members will not only get a chance to shop at our outlet mall but also take part in the festival and farmers market.

She told us, “Here, you’re going to have the unique opportunity to see things that are coming from Mexico and other places in Latin America. You’re going to see the products that we have here at Farmer’s Market; most of our vendors produce the things here, and they also craft their things here, so they are small businesses. In addition, we also have whatever they have to offer at the Outlet Shoppes.”

The Holiday Market by Sister Cities is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 17 through the 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at the second level of the food court.

It is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.