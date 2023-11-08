Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Border Patrol unit causes power outage
Border Patrol unit sparks power outage and brush fire in Laredo, agency says
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
Power outage
Power issues reported all across Laredo area
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for driving while intoxicated
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for driving while intoxicated
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger

Latest News

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects use backhoe to bust into store, try to take ATM
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill