Dramatic car chase on I-35 results in the arrest of stolen vehicle suspect

Alfonso Herrera Jr., 46(Frio County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested following a dramatic chase on I-35 over the weekend.

It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 4 when a white Dodge Ram was reported stolen out of San Antonio, TX.

According to officials, the suspect, Alfonso Herrera Jr., 46, from Laredo, attempted to evade arrest.

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office then started a chase with help from Border Patrol while a DPS Trooper then took the lead.

The chase continued southbound on I-35 with the suspect’s vehicle striking the DPS unit.

The trooper deployed a tire deflation device, puncturing the vehicle’s tires.

A pit maneuver brought the stolen truck to a stop at the 19-mile marker, as it crashed into a protected wire barrier.

Herrera now faces several felony charges, including assault against a public servant.

