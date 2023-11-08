Laredo College offering construction management technology program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College is paving the way for future construction workers as well as technological engineers.

The college is offering its construction management technology program that will teach students how to apply engineering in the workforce.

Students will learn about manufacturing, power electronics, as well as survey engineering.

Dr. Alfonso Hinojosa said its a great opportunity for careers that are in high demand.

“It’s gonna be great because of the fact that there’s construction happening all over the city and all over the nation as we know,” said Dr. Hinojosa. These people are going to come to us, we’re gonna be able to train the, and then they can go out into the field where they can go out and show off all their skills.”

Dr. Hinojosa adds that the program will also be able to provide internships that will allow students to get hands on experience.

Students who are interested in the course can contact the engineering department at Laredo College at 956-721-0521.

