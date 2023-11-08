Officials monitoring damage, erosion near wastewater treatment plant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials are closely monitoring erosion at one Laredo creek near a wastewater treatment plant.

A piece on the west bank of the Zacate Creek fell, taking a part of the fence and a light post.

Some factors that contributed to the erosion include the weather, rain, and drainage, according to the city’s utilities director.

Precautions are currently being taken and engineers are currently working on keeping the area safe.

The treatment plant remains in operation, but with holidays around the corner, the utilites director is reminding the public to do their part.

City of Laredo Utilites Director Arturo Garcia says, “The only issue we do have around this season is the discharge of grease into our sewer systems because that causes clogs and lines to back up. All we ask if you are going to cook tamales, or other meals for Thanksgiving, to dispose of grease in the trashcan. Don’t throw it in the drain because then we have to unclog those lines and it puts a load on the plant.”

Garcia says erosion of the banks is common in those areas.

A report and assessment are currently underway and will be presented to the city council at a later time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.