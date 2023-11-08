Several Cool Wet Days Beginning Thursday Night.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass that brought 90F warmth to western Texas and western Oklahoma will edge further east. This will bring 90F warmth to our area during Wednesday afternoon. A cool airmass moving southeastward from the northern Rockies will shift our winds into the north around dinner time Thursday. Moist gulf and Pacific air will lift and flow above the arriving north winds, and will result in several days of cool and occasionally wet weather.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.