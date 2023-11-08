Shop Local
Teen girl loses arm in train accident

File image.
File image.(stephswift / Pixabay | stephswift / Pixabay)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 15-year-old girl loses an arm in a severe accident in west Laredo Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. at the 3500 block of Santa Isabel.

According to reports, the 15-year-old and another teen were attempting to cross the railroad tracks while the train was stationary at the time.

The teens tried climbing a train car; one of them made it safely but then the train started to move and the girl fell underneath, severing her arm.

She was flown to San Antonio in critical condition.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

