Third annual Mexican Lotería event at Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo, in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, is extending an invitation to all residents and visitors to join in the festivities at their highly anticipated third annual Mexican Lotería event.

The event is set to take place on the second floor of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday, November 17, starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. To accommodate eager participants, doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees simply need to purchase their Lotería boards at the entrance. Each board is available for $15, and for those seeking to maximize their chances, two boards can be obtained for just $25.

The third annual Mexican Lotería event promises an evening filled with entertainment and prizes. Martin Alcala, Deputy Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, shared insights into the offerings, stating, “We can give prizes like $100 in cash or other prizes like appliances, wine bottles, smart speakers, shoes, crafts, among other valuable items.”

All proceeds generated during the event will be directed towards supporting the numerous activities and events organized by the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo.

