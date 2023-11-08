Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Third annual Mexican Lotería event at Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo, in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, is extending an invitation to all residents and visitors to join in the festivities at their highly anticipated third annual Mexican Lotería event.

The event is set to take place on the second floor of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday, November 17, starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. To accommodate eager participants, doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees simply need to purchase their Lotería boards at the entrance. Each board is available for $15, and for those seeking to maximize their chances, two boards can be obtained for just $25.

The third annual Mexican Lotería event promises an evening filled with entertainment and prizes. Martin Alcala, Deputy Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, shared insights into the offerings, stating, “We can give prizes like $100 in cash or other prizes like appliances, wine bottles, smart speakers, shoes, crafts, among other valuable items.”

All proceeds generated during the event will be directed towards supporting the numerous activities and events organized by the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Border Patrol unit causes power outage
Border Patrol unit sparks power outage and brush fire in Laredo, agency says
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for driving while intoxicated
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for driving while intoxicated
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say
Alfonso Herrera Jr., 46
Dramatic car chase on I-35 results in the arrest of stolen vehicle suspect
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger

Latest News

Heavy gloom to move in by Thursday
Heavy gloom to move in by Thursday
Webb County election recap
Bethany House breaks ground on new resource center
Bethany House breaks ground on new resource center
Laredo city officials monitor erosion, damage near treatment plant at Zacate creek
Officials monitoring damage, erosion near wastewater treatment plant
Laredo officials monitor damage, erosion at wastewater treatment plant