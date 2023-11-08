Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - Three people are killed following a two vehicle collision in Hebbronville, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Nov. 8, 2023 at around 5 a.m.

According to DPS, a two vehicle crash was reported in Jim Hogg between a GMC Sierra and a 2016 Chevrolet, victorious care ambulance.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Jaime Barrera Jr., 27 out of Roma, Texas.

The driver, of the ambulance was identified as Andres Botello, 66-year-old out of Zapata, Texas.

The passenger of the Ambulance was identified as Jose Guadalupe Cepeda Lara, 23-year-old out of Zapata, Texas.

According to preliminary reports, the GMC Sierra was traveling west and the Chevrolet was heading east on Highway 16.

According to DPS, The GMC Sierra failed to drive in single lane, crossing over to the eastbound lane colliding head-on with the Ambulance.

Botello, Barrera and Lara were pronounced dead on scene.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to express their condolences on the lives lost in this horrific crash.

