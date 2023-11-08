UISD Special Olympics holds fall Bowl-A-Thon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the Special Olympics this week but on Tuesday, more than 300 students hit the lanes and went bowling for a cause.

Tuesday’s Bowl-a-thon was the first day of many competitions.

UISD and Harmony Elementary students were the first to roll up their sleeves; meanwhile, LISD, Zapata and Jim Hogg County students will take part throughout the rest of the week.

Organizers say this type of event helps bring everyone together.

“They’re part of being athletes and the experience that they’re getting is just amazing,” said UISD Special Education Coordinator Miguel Chavez. “It’s important for our students, but the entire community gets involved. We have volunteers and we also have students’ volunteers as well.”

The spring event takes place at the Student Activity Complex in March.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.