Warm today, Rain chances begin tomorrow

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A bit warm and breezy with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs ranging in the 80s to low 90s. Warm and increasing clouds tonight a low in the 70s with breezy conditions. Tomorrow rain chances are expected to begin in the afternoon. As the cold front passes showers and isolated thunderstorm could be possible continuing into Friday. Showers are expected to last over the weekend into early next week. Cooler temps this weekend highs in the 60s and low in the mid to upper 50s.Have a great day and stay weather aware.

