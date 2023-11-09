Shop Local
City of Laredo offices to be closed on Friday for Veterans Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With Veterans Day taking place this Saturday, there are some closures to keep in mind.

The City of Laredo will close its administrative offices on Friday, but will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 13.

On Friday, garbage and recycling schedules will resume as normal; however, there will be no lawn clipping or branch collection.

The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting.

El Metro will be working with its regular fixed route schedule on Friday.

El Lift will also operate on the normal schedule, but administrative offices will be closed.

For any questions call 311, operators will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

