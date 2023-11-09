A continuation of rain chances , Cooler temperatures tomorrow .

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mostly cloudy with warm and muggy conditions, highs this afternoon in the 80s. Rain chances are expected throughout the day as the front approaches our region rain chance will increase. The cold front will move through during the evening hours and off the coast after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms can be expected along and behind the front with some locally heavy rain possible.Temperatures falling into the upper 50s for tonight into tomorrow. We got rainy days ahead until early next week, highs on the cool side in the 60s and lows in the 50s. By Tuesday the rain should clear up .Have a great day and stay weather aware.

