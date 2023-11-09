Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says

A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th birthday. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed this week just days before her birthday.

Heather Waldron told WDBJ that a boy shot her 17-year-old daughter Serenity Hawley in the chest before police found their bodies in a parking garage.

Police said officers were called to the parking garage near Virginia Tech University on Tuesday evening regarding two bodies being found in a parked vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bodies due to them being juveniles but said they were students at Blacksburg High School.

According to officers, they found the two students as well as a weapon inside the vehicle.

“Be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child, and it’s only something that you see on TV,” Waldron said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the situation remains under investigation.

Waldron said her daughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday.

She called her daughter a “wonderful child who was sweet, loving and very trusting.”

The Hawley family has since started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Anything helps, and all donations are accepted. Please hug your loved ones and continue to emit love as Serenity did,” the family shared.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say
File image.
Teen girl loses arm in train accident

Latest News

Officials investigating suspicious envelope sent to Austin building
Envelope with potentially hazardous materials found at downtown Austin building
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with service clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo Veteran's Affairs Clinic puts on service clinic for local veterans
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution