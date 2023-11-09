Driver facing 13 charges after colliding into gate at water treatment facility, authorities say

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of a human smuggling attempt that eventually resulted in a crash at a water treatment facility is identified and charged.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over a Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic violation near the 900 block of Espejo Molina.

The driver, identified as Miguel Cruz, refused to stop and the Chevrolet Trailblazer was later located damaged after it had collided with the gate of the Rio Bravo Treatment Plant.

Authorities say several undocumented immigrants got out of the vehicle and were apprehended by Webb County Deputies as well as Border Patrol agents.

Meanwhile, Cruz fled from the scene but was later identified through forensic evidence.

C.I.D Investigators obtained thirteen arrest warrants for Cruz with a total bond of $520,000.00.

Cruz was served at The Frio County Jail, where he was in custody for an unrelated charge.

Cruz was charged with human smuggling, Evading Arrest-Detention with Motor Vehicle, Duty on Striking Fixture and Reckless Driving.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.