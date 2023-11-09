Envelope with potentially hazardous materials found at downtown Austin building

AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) - Several agencies are investigating potentially hazardous materials that were found at a state office building in downtown Austin.

The Department of Public Safety said there was an “Envelope with substance” being investigated.

DPS said on Thursday afternoon that “All tests came back negative.”

It’s not clear what tests DPS ran.

According to officials, three patients were decontaminated.

Medics evaluated them for potential symptoms, with officials saying that all three were asymptomatic but would be transported to a local medical center for additional evaluation “Out of an abundance of caution.”

The affected building houses the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

