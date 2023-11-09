Shop Local
Florida International and Tarleton State set for cross-conference contest

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at Florida International Panthers (0-1)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers take on the Tarleton State Texans in a non-conference matchup.

Florida International went 11-7 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Tarleton State went 2-12 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Texans gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

