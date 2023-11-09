Shop Local
Heavy gloom to move in by Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We have seen a rise in temperatures since last week, but we will once again see a drop in temperatures as well as some chances of rain.

For the past several days we’ve seen temperatures in the upper 70s, 80s and even 90s, with sunny skies and little cloud coverage.

On Thursday, we will still continue this warm and humid pattern, but we will drop into the 50s Thursday night and see a 60 percent chance of rain.

Then on Friday, we will stay in the 50s and see a 60 percent chance of rain.

These cooler temperatures and chances of rain will stay with us into Veteran’s Day as well as Sunday and Monday.

This weekend we will be in the 60s and keep those chances of rain.

Expect things to stay this way into Monday.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

