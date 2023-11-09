Laredo mayor explores economic collaboration with Monterrey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mayor of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino, and his team recently visited Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to collaborate with Governor Samuel Garcia on initiatives to enhance economic growth for both cities.

During the visit, discussions focused on a new express road facilitating faster cargo deliveries for 18-wheelers, connecting Colombia Bridge directly to Monterrey, bypassing towns for more efficient transportation.

Mayor Trevino shared that Governor Garcia envisions a comprehensive train system carrying goods and passengers, running from Monterrey through Laredo, extending to San Antonio and Austin. Such a network would significantly ease movement within the region for people and products.

“These ties are very important because of the commerce and what is to come for our border cities,” stated Mayor Trevino. “We have to understand that we have to unite ourselves in relation to commerce, and all these meetings that are already in progress accentuate and make this possible.”

Mayor Trevino is expected to return to Laredo this Saturday, November 11.

