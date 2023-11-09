Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo mayor explores economic collaboration with Monterrey

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mayor of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino, and his team recently visited Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to collaborate with Governor Samuel Garcia on initiatives to enhance economic growth for both cities.

During the visit, discussions focused on a new express road facilitating faster cargo deliveries for 18-wheelers, connecting Colombia Bridge directly to Monterrey, bypassing towns for more efficient transportation.

Mayor Trevino shared that Governor Garcia envisions a comprehensive train system carrying goods and passengers, running from Monterrey through Laredo, extending to San Antonio and Austin. Such a network would significantly ease movement within the region for people and products.

“These ties are very important because of the commerce and what is to come for our border cities,” stated Mayor Trevino. “We have to understand that we have to unite ourselves in relation to commerce, and all these meetings that are already in progress accentuate and make this possible.”

Mayor Trevino is expected to return to Laredo this Saturday, November 11.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say
File image.
Teen girl loses arm in train accident

Latest News

Officials investigating suspicious envelope sent to Austin building
Envelope with potentially hazardous materials found at downtown Austin building
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with service clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo Veteran's Affairs Clinic puts on service clinic for local veterans
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School