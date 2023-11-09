Laredo teen in critical condition after railroad incident, investigation continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their investigation into an incident at a west Laredo railroad crossing, where a 15-year-old girl lost her arm. The victim is currently in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital following the incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, in the 3500 block of Santa Isabel.

According to initial reports, the young girl and another teenager were attempting to cross the railroad tracks while the train was stationary. However, as the train started moving, the girl fell beneath it, resulting in the severing of her arm.

Laredo Police are urging the public to exercise extreme caution at railroad crossings. Officer Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized the dangers of attempting to cross tracks, especially when trains are in motion.

“We know that maybe it might be quicker just to cross the railroad tracks, but it’s always unsafe, especially if the train is in movement,” said Officer Espinoza. “It’s a big train, so it’s very difficult for them to see if somebody’s attempting to cross, and if they are going at a high rate of speed, it’s difficult for them to stop. So it’s very important to cross at designated crossing points.”

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to gather more details surrounding the circumstances of the accident. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.