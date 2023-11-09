Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with service clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday morning, staff working at the Laredo Veterans Affairs Clinic and several other organizations came together to help veterans learn about the services available to them.

The event was held in the parking lot of the clinic’s location on Bartlett Avenue.

Everyone who went to the event got some extra goodies and knowledge.

Armando Rodriguez, a Vietnam War Veteran, says, “A lot of information is to help us out about what is out there for us that we can take advantage of those opportunities, and that’s good for us.”>

If anyone missed today’s event, they can visit the Veteran’s Affairs Clinic at 4602 N Bartlett Ave. or they can call 956-523-7850.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say
File image.
Teen girl loses arm in train accident

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Laredo officers to be closed on Friday for Veterans Day
Officials investigating suspicious envelope sent to Austin building
Envelope with potentially hazardous materials found at downtown Austin building
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo Veteran's Affairs Clinic puts on service clinic for local veterans
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School