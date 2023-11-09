Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with service clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday morning, staff working at the Laredo Veterans Affairs Clinic and several other organizations came together to help veterans learn about the services available to them.

The event was held in the parking lot of the clinic’s location on Bartlett Avenue.

Everyone who went to the event got some extra goodies and knowledge.

Armando Rodriguez, a Vietnam War Veteran, says, “A lot of information is to help us out about what is out there for us that we can take advantage of those opportunities, and that’s good for us.”>

If anyone missed today’s event, they can visit the Veteran’s Affairs Clinic at 4602 N Bartlett Ave. or they can call 956-523-7850.

