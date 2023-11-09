LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Middle school opens a new facility that will help hundreds of Laredo ISD students with Autism.

After several years in the making, Cigarroa Middle School opened the district’s first Autistic Student Support Sensory Room.

The room is equipped with several stations such as a ball pit swing, and beanbags where autistic students can stop by for comfort.

Cigarroa Middle School Principal Jacinta Dominguez said this project came to light when a former teacher noticed the need for this type of facility.

“This has been going on for a couple of years, several years now by former Cigarroa Middle School teacher by the name of Ms. Orduno,” said Dominguez. “She was the one who brought this to light here at the school because seeing some students that were taken outside, and she was like a better way to calm those students would be a sensory room, so that’s how that idea came to light.”

Dominguez adds that additional student sensory rooms are expected to be added to other campuses in the future.

LISD has roughly 250 to 300 students with autism with 12 students enrolled at Cigarroa Middle School.

