Man wanted for selling machinery, but not delivering goods

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

Laredo Police need your help locating 35-year-old Esteban Ortiz who is wanted for five theft of property warrants that occurred from 2022 to 2023.

Authorities say Ortiz allegedly sold heavy machinery and forklifts and would receive checks from customers; however, he never delivered the items.

On two occasions, Ortiz received two despots for $3,118 and another for $11,000.

The victims say that when they tried to contact Ortiz, he would not answer.

If you have any information on Ortiz’s location, you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

