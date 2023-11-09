Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man wanted for selling machinery, but not delivering goods

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

Laredo Police need your help locating 35-year-old Esteban Ortiz who is wanted for five theft of property warrants that occurred from 2022 to 2023.

Authorities say Ortiz allegedly sold heavy machinery and forklifts and would receive checks from customers; however, he never delivered the items.

On two occasions, Ortiz received two despots for $3,118 and another for $11,000.

The victims say that when they tried to contact Ortiz, he would not answer.

If you have any information on Ortiz’s location, you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Update: Nine-month-old child found, Laredo Police say
File image.
Teen girl loses arm in train accident

Latest News

Officials investigating suspicious envelope sent to Austin building
Envelope with potentially hazardous materials found at downtown Austin building
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with service clinic
Laredo VA Clinic helps out local veterans with services clinic
Laredo Veteran's Affairs Clinic puts on service clinic for local veterans
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
LISD opens first Autistic Support Sensory Room at Cigarroa Middle School
Laredo Mayor meets with Monterrey's Regional Transportation Vision
Laredo mayor explores economic collaboration with Monterrey