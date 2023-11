LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision is reported on Loop 20 in front of the Laredo International Airport.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 10:20 a.m.

Laredo Police and paramedics were seen at the scene assisting the individuals involved.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution.

