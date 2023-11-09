Shop Local
One person killed following collision on Highway 59

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is killed in a collision on Highway 59 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies such as Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Constable’s office and DPS were at the crash site until 9 p.m. assessing some of the damages and assisting those involved.

Officials did confirm at least one person was killed in the crash.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and KGNS News will provide updates as they develop.

