Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by John Christofilis’ 18 points, the Seattle Redhawks defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 71-60 on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 18 points helped Seattle defeat Prairie View A&M 71-60 on Wednesday.

Christofilis added five rebounds for the Redhawks (1-0). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Williamson shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Nick Gazelas, who recorded 16 points. Prairie View A&M also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Charles Smith IV. Javontae Hopkins also had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

