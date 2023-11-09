Shop Local
UISD parent learning summit to take place Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Saturday parents and guardians of UISD students will be heading to the classrooms to take part in an annual learning summit.

Every year, the district holds its annual Parent Learning Summit that gives parents an insight into some of the many challenges their child might be facing as students.

UISD officials will shed light on drug awareness, student safety, and advanced academic opportunities.

This year’s theme is ‘A Legacy Built Through the Decades’ and the keynote speaker will be U.S. District Court Judge Diana Saldana.

The event will take place this Saturday, Nov. 11 at the main United High School campus from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served for attendees and there will be a kid’s camp for the children.

The event is free and open to all UISD parents.

