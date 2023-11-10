Anselmo ‘Chemo’ Ortiz announces bid for Webb County Sheriff

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A new contender is tossing his hat into the ring for Webb County Sheriff.

Anselmo “Chemo” Ortiz announced his candidacy on Wednesday night.

He’ll be taking on the current Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Ortiz said that he has 33 years of law enforcement experience with the Laredo Police Department.

“Coming up through the ranks, started off as a patrol officer, and ended my career as a captain. And all this time, on all the promotions, it was through testing. All promotions are through testing. Very difficult testing,” said Ortiz. “I bring my experience, and working with other law enforcement agencies, my experience, the connections that we have, the cooperation with federal agencies is very, very strong.”

Ortiz said the people can feel safer and trust the sheriff’s department once he is elected.

Also running for the office are Wayo Ruiz and Juan JJ Rendon.

