Cloudy with a chance of rain.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front has dropped temperatures across south Texas into the upper 50s. This afternoon temps aren’t expected to increase much due to cloud cover and rainfall, highs will be in the upper 50s to 60s. The rain chances and cloudy skies will last until Monday. Tomorrow for Veterans Day an umbrella and jacket will be needed, Cloudy with rain chances in the upper 50s in the morning then increasing into the low60s.By Tuesday the rain will clear up and highs will warm up into the 70s. Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

