Coffee Break: Organic Man Coffee Trike

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Foodie Friday we head down McPherson to the iconic yellow camper van, the home of Organic Man Coffee Trike.

Established in 2016, Organic Man has captured the taste buds of many Laredoans with their unique, global selection.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what inspired the makeup of their menu and how they prepare a customer favorite.

