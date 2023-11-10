Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - At least five people are involved in a multiple vehicle collision reported near San Ygnacio Friday morning.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 83 near Corralitos Ranch during the early morning hours before 6 a.m.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

An SUV was driven by an elderly couple, the White Ranger vehicle was driven by a man in his 30s and the Red Welder was driven by a man in his 40s.

No word on the extent of their injuries at the moment.

