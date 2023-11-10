Shop Local
Heights Elementary School honors local veterans ahead of Veterans Day
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students at Heights Elementary School displayed their appreciation for veterans and their service.

Students got a chance to invite family members who served in the armed forces, so they could take part in the ceremony on Wednesday.

The school hopes that these types of events teach kids the importance of honoring those who have served our country.

“The students loved it. It was a very beautiful celebration; it was a short celebration. But it was an opportunity for them to see,” said Heights Elementary Teacher Rebecca Mendoza. “We had one in particular a marine who was fully dressed, so it was like oh my God, they were very intrigued.”

Kids and veterans got to enjoy a snack while looking at old newspaper articles about some of the service members.

