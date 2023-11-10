Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

‘Is this a joke?’: FedEx accidentally delivers $20K in lottery tickets to wrong address

A Massachusetts woman says she received a box of lotto tickets by mistake. (Source: WCVB, DANIELLE ALEXANDROV, MASSLOTTERY.COM, CNN)
By Ted Wayman, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) - A woman in Massachusetts says she received boxes of lottery tickets by mistake.

“Is this a joke? I looked at the receipt and it was scratch tickets worth $20,000,” Danielle Alexandrov said.

But this was no joke. Alexandrov reportedly had thousands of dollars’ worth of Massachusetts Lottery tickets delivered to her office by FedEx.

“What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night? I was asking myself those kinds of things, and it was like, ‘No,’” Alexandrov said.

It turns out the tickets were supposed to be delivered to a nearby market. And thanks to Alexandrov, the tickets ultimately got to their rightful destination.

“We agreed to do the right thing. So, we looked at the receipt where it’s supposed to go and worked on returning the box,” Alexandrov said.

Officials with the Massachusetts Lottery said unused lottery tickets have no value until they are activated.

“The tickets are without value until they’re activated by a retail agent. If someone tried to take one of the tickets to a retail location they would be flagged and unable to cash the ticket,” said Christian Teja with the Massachusetts Lottery.

FedEx representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
One person killed following collision on Highway 59
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide

Latest News

President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National...
Biden says America’s veterans are ‘the steel spine of this nation’ as he pays tribute at Arlington
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned...
Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’
In this photo provided by Gabriella Rico, Vietnam War-era Army veteran Harold Tilson Jr.,...
Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain