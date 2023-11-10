Shop Local
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s out with the old in with the new as your good neighbor station bids farewell to its Del Mar building for a new home.

After being located at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard since the 1970s, KGNS Plus will be moving to the southside of Laredo for a building located at 222 Bob Bullock Loop.

This is a project that has been years in the making and is meant to expand our operations and be able to broadcast in both English and in Spanish in real-time.

Friday, Nov. 10 will be the last day KGNS Plus will operate at the Del Mar location.

Saturday, Nov. 11 will be the first of many newscasts that will be broadcast from our new location.

