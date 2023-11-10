Laredo College honors veterans with special ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just before the official start of Veteran’s Day gets underway, local veterans were honored this morning.

Laredo College held a special ceremony to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Among the recipients we talked to were veterans who served in the Army, Navy, and those that served the country during the Vietnam War.

One veteran in particular says the community’s support has made his sacrifice worth it.

Local veteran Alberto Munoz tells us, “I’m satisfied when I’m out in public and they see that I’m a veteran. I feel proud when they come up to me and thank me for my service. That should be done to every veteran because we put our lives at stake for our freedom. I’m very proud of that, and I thank all the people around here in this community for what they do for the veterans.”

Organizers for today’s event share that the Laredo College community is grateful for the opportunity to recognize local veterans and their sacrifices.

