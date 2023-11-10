Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo College honors veterans with special ceremony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just before the official start of Veteran’s Day gets underway, local veterans were honored this morning.

Laredo College held a special ceremony to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Among the recipients we talked to were veterans who served in the Army, Navy, and those that served the country during the Vietnam War.

One veteran in particular says the community’s support has made his sacrifice worth it.

Local veteran Alberto Munoz tells us, “I’m satisfied when I’m out in public and they see that I’m a veteran. I feel proud when they come up to me and thank me for my service. That should be done to every veteran because we put our lives at stake for our freedom. I’m very proud of that, and I thank all the people around here in this community for what they do for the veterans.”

Organizers for today’s event share that the Laredo College community is grateful for the opportunity to recognize local veterans and their sacrifices.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed following collision on Highway 59
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Loop 20
Rebeca Marin, 32, and nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Miguel Cruz
Driver facing 13 charges after colliding into gate at water treatment facility, authorities say

Latest News

Laredo College honors veterans with special ceremony
Laredo Veteran's Day Parade
Community invited to attend Veteran’s Day parade
Laredo Veteran's Day Parade
Community invited to attend Veteran’s Day parade -
Heights Elementary School honors local veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Heights Elementary School honors local veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Water leak and pothole repairs to cause road closures on Calton Road