Laredo golfer signs with University of Michigan

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Letter of intent signings are always a very special day in any athlete’s life, but since we was a little kid, John Solis has had his eyes on just one school, the University of Michigan.

Surrounded by family and friends, Solis finally saw his dream come true.

It’s a school his grandfather attended and his sister is there now.

The Wolverines run in the Solis blood and there was never a thought of going anywhere else.

Solis gets to not only be a student in Ann Arbor but join the prestigious ranks of being an athlete for the university as well.

“Just always been a big fan of maize and blue and it’s been my dream since I was a little baby,” said Solis. The colors, the school, the football team, everything about Michigan is just the number one university in the world.  Words can’t even express how happy I truly am, to see it finally comes true is just absolutely amazing.”

Best of luck to Solis as he plans to study sports management at Michigan with eyes on professional golf and then as a sports agent.

Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
