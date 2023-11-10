Laredo’s Vietnam Veterans Plaza near completion

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A project meant to honor the brave men and women who fought for our country during the Vietnam War is expected to be open to the community by next week.

Back in March of this year, the City of Laredo broke ground on what is soon to be known as Vietnam Veterans Plaza, which is located right next to the Laredo Public Library.

According to Councilmember Ruben Guterriez Jr. says that so far, the walking trail, cement and flag poles have already been completed for this project.

Local Vietnam Veteran Jesus Segovia, who has been working to bring this project to fruition for years said this will be a great venue that veterans and community members will soon be able to enjoy.

“Our Vietnam Veterans Plaza is going to be the first plaza or park to have a flag retirement pit. And that is an event where we invite Boy Scouts to hold that event where they retire every flag that is torn, every flag that is torn you can no longer fly it so this is the day that we retirement I believe in June 17.”

Segova adds that they are also hoping to have flag retirement pit for Boy Scouts.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the plaza is expected to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15

