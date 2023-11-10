Shop Local
Networking Laredo celebrating one year anniversary with commemoration event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Networking Laredo will be celebrating their one-year anniversary, and they want to celebrate it with the public.

Edgar Escamilla, representing Networking Laredo, and Cesar Hernandez, with Mile One, tells us about how they are celebrating Networking Laredo’s milestone with a special event.

The two talked about the group’s purpose and more of the event details set to take place on Thursday, November 16th.

The event will take place at Lake Casa Blanca, at El Ranchito Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The organization is not fee-based and membership is free.

Those interested in learning more about the event or joining the group can visit their Facebook page.

